Monday 5/9 Insider Buying Report: TFC, SAGE

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Truist Financial, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of TFC, at a cost of $49.82 each, for a total investment of $996,320. Investors are able to bag TFC at a price even lower than Voorhees did, with shares changing hands as low as $48.23 in trading on Monday which is 3.2% below Voorhees's purchase price. Truist Financial is trading down about 0.8% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Voorhees made one other purchase in the past year, buying $592,080 shares for a cost of $59.21 a piece.

And at Sage Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Thursday, by George Golumbeski who purchased 8,000 shares at a cost of $31.45 each, for a trade totaling $251,563. This buy marks the first one filed by Golumbeski in the past year. Sage Therapeutics is trading up about 1.5% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters are able to snag SAGE at a price even lower than Golumbeski did, with shares trading as low as $27.75 at last check today which is 11.8% under Golumbeski's purchase price.

