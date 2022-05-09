Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Wednesday, Limelight Networks' CEO, Bob Lyons, made a $199,804 purchase of LLNW, buying 55,501 shares at a cost of $3.60 a piece. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to grab LLNW at a price even lower than Lyons did, with shares changing hands as low as $3.35 at last check today -- that's 6.9% below Lyons's purchase price. Limelight Networks is trading down about 3% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Lyons in the past year.

VIDEO: Monday 5/9 Insider Buying Report: LLNW

