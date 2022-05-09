Monday 5/9 Insider Buying Report: LLNW

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.
On Wednesday, Limelight Networks' CEO, Bob Lyons, made a $199,804 purchase of LLNW, buying 55,501 shares at a cost of $3.60 a piece. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to grab LLNW at a price even lower than Lyons did, with shares changing hands as low as $3.35 at last check today -- that's 6.9% below Lyons's purchase price. Limelight Networks is trading down about 3% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Lyons in the past year.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.