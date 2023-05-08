Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At OPKO Health, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Chief Innovation Officer Gary J. Nabel purchased 460,245 shares of OPK, for a cost of $1.83 each, for a total investment of $840,899. OPKO Health is trading up about 2.5% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Nabel made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $597,393 shares for a cost of $2.49 each.

And at Zions Bancorporation, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO Harris H. Simmons who purchased 20,000 shares for a cost of $24.16 each, for a total investment of $483,200. Before this latest buy, Simmons made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $151,309 shares for a cost of $50.44 each. Zions Bancorporation is trading up about 2.2% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 5/8 Insider Buying Report: OPK, ZION

