Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Activision Blizzard's Director, Peter J. Nolan, made a $1.00M purchase of ATVI, buying 13,160 shares at a cost of $75.99 a piece. Activision Blizzard, is trading off about 0.1% on the day Monday.

And on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Douglas A. Cifu purchased $842,425 worth of Virtu Financial, purchasing 50,000 shares at a cost of $16.85 each. Virtu Financial is trading off about 1.4% on the day Monday. Cifu was up about 5.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with VIRT trading as high as $17.70 in trading on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 5/8 Insider Buying Report: ATVI, VIRT

