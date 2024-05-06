Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Skyworks Solutions' Chairman, CEO and President, Liam Griffin, made a $1.00M buy of SWKS, purchasing 11,142 shares at a cost of $90.00 each. Griffin was up about 3.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SWKS trading as high as $92.98 at last check today. Skyworks Solutions is trading down about 0.2% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Griffin in the past twelve months.

And at Hexcel, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO and President Tom Gentile who bought 15,000 shares at a cost of $66.25 each, for a trade totaling $993,763. This purchase marks the first one filed by Gentile in the past twelve months. Hexcel is trading up about 2.2% on the day Monday. So far Gentile is in the green, up about 5.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $69.78.

VIDEO: Monday 5/6 Insider Buying Report: SWKS, HXL

