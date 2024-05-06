News & Insights

Monday 5/6 Insider Buying Report: DAL

May 06, 2024 — 01:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At Delta Air Lines, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Willie CW Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of DAL, for a cost of $49.50 each, for a total investment of $494,955. So far Chiang is in the green, up about 6.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $52.87. Delta Air Lines is trading up about 2.3% on the day Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
