At Delta Air Lines, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Willie CW Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of DAL, for a cost of $49.50 each, for a total investment of $494,955. So far Chiang is in the green, up about 6.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $52.87. Delta Air Lines is trading up about 2.3% on the day Monday.
VIDEO: Monday 5/6 Insider Buying Report: DAL
