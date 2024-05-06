Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At Delta Air Lines, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Willie CW Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of DAL, for a cost of $49.50 each, for a total investment of $494,955. So far Chiang is in the green, up about 6.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $52.87. Delta Air Lines is trading up about 2.3% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 5/6 Insider Buying Report: DAL

