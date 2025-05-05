As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At MiMedx Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Joseph H. Capper purchased 200,000 shares of MDXG, at a cost of $6.34 each, for a total investment of $1.27M. MiMedx Group is trading off about 2.4% on the day Monday.

And on Thursday, CFO and Treasurer Robert O. Kraft bought $992,600 worth of Hillman Solutions, buying 140,000 shares at a cost of $7.09 each. Hillman Solutions is trading up about 1% on the day Monday. So far Kraft is in the green, up about 4.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $7.42.

VIDEO: Monday 5/5 Insider Buying Report: MDXG, HLMN

