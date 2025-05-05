Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Ionis Pharmaceuticals' Director, Michael R. Hayden, made a $477,900 buy of IONS, purchasing 15,000 shares at a cost of $31.86 each. So far Hayden is in the green, up about 6.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $33.98. Ionis Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 2.8% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Hayden made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $181,079 shares for a cost of $36.22 each.

And on Friday, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney purchased $250,614 worth of Brandywine Realty Trust, purchasing 61,576 shares at a cost of $4.07 each. Brandywine Realty Trust is trading up about 0.5% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 5/5 Insider Buying Report: IONS, BDN

