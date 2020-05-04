Monday 5/4 Insider Buying Report: F, AGLE

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Ford Motor, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Chief Operating Officer James D. Farley Jr. bought 194,950 shares of F, at a cost of $5.13 each, for a total investment of $1.00M. Bargain hunters are able to snag F at a price even lower than Farley Jr. did, with shares trading as low as $4.77 at last check today which is 7.0% under Farley Jr.'s purchase price. Ford Motor Co. is trading down about 0.5% on the day Monday.

And at Aeglea BioTherapeutics, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CEO Anthony G. Quinn who purchased 165,000 shares at a cost of $4.75 each, for a trade totaling $783,750. Aeglea BioTherapeutics is trading up about 5.5% on the day Monday. Quinn was up about 68.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with AGLE trading as high as $7.98 in trading on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.