Markets
SXC

Monday 5/3 Insider Buying Report: SXC, CTG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, SunCoke Energy's Director, Ratta Ralph M. Della Jr., made a $50,040 buy of SXC, purchasing 7,200 shares at a cost of $6.95 each. SunCoke Energy is trading up about 9.3% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Della Jr. in the past year.

And on Monday, Director Raj Rajgopal bought $49,950 worth of Computer Task Group, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $9.99 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Rajgopal in the past twelve months. Computer Task Group is trading up about 2.4% on the day Monday.

Monday 5/3 Insider Buying Report: SXC, CTG
VIDEO: Monday 5/3 Insider Buying Report: SXC, CTG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SXC CTG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular