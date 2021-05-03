Monday 5/3 Insider Buying Report: CSTR, PQG

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, CapStar Financial Holdings's Chief Financial Officer, Denis J. Duncan, made a $379,600 buy of CSTR, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $18.98 each. Duncan was up about 4.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CSTR trading as high as $19.73 in trading on Monday. CapStar Financial Holdings is trading up about 2.1% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Duncan purchased CSTR at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $300,427 at an average of $12.11 per share.

And on Thursday, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased $140,050 worth of PQ Group Holdings, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $14.01 each. PQ Group Holdings is trading up about 1.8% on the day Monday. Vann was up about 2.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with PQG trading as high as $14.41 in trading on Monday.

