Monday 5/24 Insider Buying Report: OPEN, T

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Opendoor Technologies' Director, Pueo Keffer, made a $998,480 purchase of OPEN, buying 67,700 shares at a cost of $14.75 a piece. Keffer was up about 5.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with OPEN trading as high as $15.55 in trading on Monday. Opendoor Technologies is trading off about 0.3% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Keffer in the past twelve months.

And at AT&T, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO & President John T. Stankey who purchased 34,614 shares at a cost of $28.81 each, for a total investment of $997,227. AT&T is trading off about 0.4% on the day Monday. Stankey was up about 4.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with T trading as high as $30.16 in trading on Monday.

