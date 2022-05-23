Markets
Monday 5/23 Insider Buying Report: NCBS, UFI

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Nicolet Bankshares' Director, John Nicholas Dykema, made a $758,957 purchase of NCBS, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $75.90 a piece. Nicolet Bankshares is trading up about 2.7% on the day Monday.

And at Unifi there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Kenneth G. Langone who purchased 50,000 shares at a cost of $13.57 each, for a trade totaling $678,680. Before this latest buy, Langone made one other purchase in the past year, buying $524,920 shares at a cost of $21.00 a piece. Unifi is trading down about 0.4% on the day Monday. Langone was up about 4.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with UFI trading as high as $14.11 at last check today.

