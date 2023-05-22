News & Insights

Markets
GEN

Monday 5/22 Insider Buying Report: GEN, GLDD

May 22, 2023 — 10:33 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Gen Digital's President, Ondrej Vlcek, made a $4.74M purchase of GEN, buying 300,000 shares at a cost of $15.79 a piece. Vlcek was up about 7.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with GEN trading as high as $16.95 at last check today. Gen Digital is trading up about 1.6% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Vlcek in the past year.

And at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Ryan Levenson who bought 133,788 shares for a cost of $6.81 each, for a trade totaling $911,328. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is trading up about 2.8% on the day Monday. Levenson was up about 4.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with GLDD trading as high as $7.12 in trading on Monday.

Monday 5/22 Insider Buying Report: GEN, GLDD
VIDEO: Monday 5/22 Insider Buying Report: GEN, GLDD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GEN
GLDD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.