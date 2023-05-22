As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Gen Digital's President, Ondrej Vlcek, made a $4.74M purchase of GEN, buying 300,000 shares at a cost of $15.79 a piece. Vlcek was up about 7.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with GEN trading as high as $16.95 at last check today. Gen Digital is trading up about 1.6% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Vlcek in the past year.

And at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Ryan Levenson who bought 133,788 shares for a cost of $6.81 each, for a trade totaling $911,328. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is trading up about 2.8% on the day Monday. Levenson was up about 4.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with GLDD trading as high as $7.12 in trading on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 5/22 Insider Buying Report: GEN, GLDD

