Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings' Director, Shyam Sankar, made a $512,000 purchase of DNA, buying 400,000 shares at a cost of $1.28 a piece. So far Sankar is in the green, up about 23.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $1.58. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings is trading up about 21.9% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Sankar in the past year.

And at comScore, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director William Paul Livek who purchased 300,000 shares for a cost of $0.94 each, for a trade totaling $281,564. Before this latest buy, Livek bought SCOR on 6 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $2.25M at an average of $1.80 per share. comScore is trading off about 1.3% on the day Monday. Livek was up about 12.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SCOR trading as high as $1.06 in trading on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 5/22 Insider Buying Report: DNA, SCOR

