Monday 5/20 Insider Buying Report: NN, BKTI

May 20, 2024 — 10:34 am EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At NextNav a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Neil S. Subin purchased 150,000 shares of NN, for a cost of $7.60 each, for a total investment of $1.14M. So far Subin is in the green, up about 7.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $8.20. NextNav is trading down about 2.5% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Subin made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $688,000 shares at a cost of $4.59 a piece.

And at BK Technologies, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Joshua Horowitz who purchased 16,634 shares for a cost of $13.57 each, for a trade totaling $225,695. BK Technologies is trading up about 0.7% on the day Monday. So far Horowitz is in the green, up about 3.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $14.05.

