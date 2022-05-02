Markets
WAL

Monday 5/2 Insider Buying Report: WAL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Thursday, Chief Accounting Officer J. Kelly Ardrey Jr. bought $236,010 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation, buying 3,000 shares at a cost of $78.67 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Ardrey Jr. in the past year. Western Alliance Bancorporation is trading up about 0.8% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to buy WAL even cheaper than Ardrey Jr. did, with the stock trading as low as $76.40 at last check today -- that's 2.9% under Ardrey Jr.'s purchase price.

Monday 5/2 Insider Buying Report: WAL
VIDEO: Monday 5/2 Insider Buying Report: WAL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WAL

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular