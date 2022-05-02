Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Rocket Companies' Chief Executive Officer, Jay Farner, made a $399,084 buy of RKT, purchasing 45,000 shares at a cost of $8.87 a piece. Rocket Companies is trading up about 1.5% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Farner bought RKT on 9 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $3.65M at an average of $9.69 per share.

And at Farmers National Banc, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Frank J. Monaco who purchased 13,143 shares for a cost of $15.58 each, for a total investment of $204,812. Before this latest buy, Monaco made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $75,000 shares for a cost of $15.00 a piece. Farmers National Banc is trading up about 0.1% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to pick up FMNB even cheaper than Monaco did, with the stock trading as low as $15.31 at last check today which is 1.8% under Monaco's purchase price.

VIDEO: Monday 5/2 Insider Buying Report: RKT, FMNB

