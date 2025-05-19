Monday 5/19 Insider Buying Report: HUM, CVRX

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Humana's CEO, James A. Rechtin, made a $1.5M purchase of HUM, buying 6,530 shares at a cost of $229.25 each. Rechtin was up about 8.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with HUM trading as high as $247.62 in trading on Monday. Humana is trading up about 3.7% on the day Monday.

And also on Wednesday, Kirk G. Nielsen purchased $977,346 worth of CVRx, purchasing 187,813 shares at a cost of $5.20 each. CVRx is trading up about 7.5% on the day Monday. Nielsen was up about 32.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CVRX trading as high as $6.87 in trading on Monday.

