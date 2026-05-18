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Monday 5/18 Insider Buying Report: ADC, ZTS

May 18, 2026 — 11:03 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Agree Realty, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CEO Joey Agree bought 13,295 shares of ADC, for a cost of $75.41 each, for a total investment of $1.00M. Agree Realty is trading up about 1.6% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Agree bought ADC on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $750,478 at an average of $71.62 per share.

And on Wednesday, Director Frank A. Damelio purchased $501,344 worth of Zoetis, purchasing 6,650 shares at a cost of $75.39 a piece. Zoetis Inc is trading up about 3.4% on the day Monday.

Monday 5/18 Insider Buying Report: ADC, ZTSVIDEO: Monday 5/18 Insider Buying Report: ADC, ZTS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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ADC
ZTS

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