Monday 5/18 Insider Buying Report: ZION, VCTR

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Zions Bancorporation's Chairman, Harris H. Simmons, made a $1.06M buy of ZION, purchasing 40,000 shares at a cost of $26.43 a piece. So far Simmons is in the green, up about 13.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $29.92. Zions Bancorporation is trading up about 10.6% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Simmons in the past year.

And at Victory Capital Holdings, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director James B. Hawkes who purchased 40,000 shares at a cost of $13.84 each, for a total investment of $553,600. Before this latest buy, Hawkes made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $89,284 shares for a cost of $15.69 each. Victory Capital Holdings is trading up about 7.7% on the day Monday. So far Hawkes is in the green, up about 9.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $15.16.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.