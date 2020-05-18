Markets
NLY

Monday 5/18 Insider Buying Report: NLY, FTV

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Annaly Capital Management, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton purchased 200,000 shares of NLY, at a cost of $5.96 each, for a total investment of $1.19M. So far Hamilton is in the green, up about 2.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $6.10. Annaly Capital Management is trading up about 4.4% on the day Monday.

And on Wednesday, Director Alan G. Spoon bought $1.10M worth of Fortive, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $55.22 each. Fortive is trading up about 5.5% on the day Monday. Spoon was up about 6.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with FTV trading as high as $58.76 at last check today.

Monday 5/18 Insider Buying Report: NLY, FTV
VIDEO: Monday 5/18 Insider Buying Report: NLY, FTV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NLY FTV

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular