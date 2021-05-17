Markets
Monday 5/17 Insider Buying Report: GRBK, GBDC

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Green Brick Partners's Director, Harry Brandler, made a $552,720 purchase of GRBK, buying 25,000 shares at a cost of $22.11 a piece. Green Brick Partners Inc is trading trading flat on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Brandler made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $428,396 shares at a cost of $21.42 a piece.

And at Golub Capital BDC, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Chief Executive Officer David Golub who bought 15,509 shares for a cost of $14.90 each, for a trade totaling $231,054. Before this latest buy, Golub purchased GBDC on 65 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $16.96M at an average of $12.96 per share. Golub Capital BDC is trading up about 1.7% on the day Monday. Golub was up about 3.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with GBDC trading as high as $15.41 at last check today.

