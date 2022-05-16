Markets
MS

Monday 5/16 Insider Buying Report: MS, CRSR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Morgan Stanley's Director, Stephen J. Luczo, made a $1.98M buy of MS, purchasing 25,000 shares at a cost of $79.30 a piece. Morgan Stanley is trading down about 0.4% on the day Monday.

And at Corsair Gaming, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum who purchased 80,000 shares at a cost of $14.29 each, for a trade totaling $1.14M. This buy marks the first one filed by Szteinbaum in the past year. Corsair Gaming is trading up about 4.5% on the day Monday. So far Szteinbaum is in the green, up about 15.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $16.46.

Monday 5/16 Insider Buying Report: MS, CRSR
VIDEO: Monday 5/16 Insider Buying Report: MS, CRSR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MS CRSR

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular