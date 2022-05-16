Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Morgan Stanley's Director, Stephen J. Luczo, made a $1.98M buy of MS, purchasing 25,000 shares at a cost of $79.30 a piece. Morgan Stanley is trading down about 0.4% on the day Monday.

And at Corsair Gaming, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum who purchased 80,000 shares at a cost of $14.29 each, for a trade totaling $1.14M. This buy marks the first one filed by Szteinbaum in the past year. Corsair Gaming is trading up about 4.5% on the day Monday. So far Szteinbaum is in the green, up about 15.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $16.46.

VIDEO: Monday 5/16 Insider Buying Report: MS, CRSR

