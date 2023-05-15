News & Insights

Monday 5/15 Insider Buying Report: CPE, TLS

May 15, 2023 — 10:31 am EDT

May 15, 2023

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Callon Petroleum, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 50,000 shares of CPE, for a cost of $30.97 each, for a total investment of $1.55M. Callon Petroleum is trading up about 1.5% on the day Monday.

And on Friday, CEO John B. Wood bought $906,000 worth of Telos, buying 400,000 shares at a cost of $2.27 each. Before this latest buy, Wood made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $730,000 shares at a cost of $3.65 a piece. Telos is trading up about 10.8% on the day Monday. So far Wood is in the green, up about 19.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $2.70.

