Monday 5/13 Insider Buying Report: PPG, BYON

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, PPG Industries' CEO, Timothy M. Knavish, made a $274,615 buy of PPG, purchasing 2,061 shares at a cost of $133.24 a piece. Knavish was up about 2.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with PPG trading as high as $136.21 at last check today. PPG Industries is trading up about 0.3% on the day Monday.

And at Beyond, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Joseph J. Tabacco Jr. who purchased 12,400 shares at a cost of $16.01 each, for a trade totaling $198,524. Beyond is trading up about 18.7% on the day Monday. Tabacco Jr. was up about 30.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BYON trading as high as $20.82 at last check today.

