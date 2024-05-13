News & Insights

Monday 5/13 Insider Buying Report: PK, KMPR

May 13, 2024 — 10:33 am EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Park Hotels & Resorts, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Thomas D. Eckert purchased 30,000 shares of PK, for a cost of $15.79 each, for a total investment of $473,598. So far Eckert is in the green, up about 2.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $16.24. Park Hotels & Resorts is trading up about 1.9% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Eckert in the past year.

And on Friday, Director Gerald Laderman purchased $305,050 worth of Kemper, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $61.01 a piece. Kemper is trading up about 0.9% on the day Monday.

