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Monday 5/11 Insider Buying Report: MKL, BRK.B

May 11, 2026 — 01:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Markel Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Diane Leopold bought 150 shares of MKL, for a cost of $1791.47 each, for a total investment of $268,720. So far Leopold is in the green, up about 3.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $1848.44. Markel Group is trading up about 1.2% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Leopold in the past year.

And at Berkshire Hathaway, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Michael J. O'sullivan who bought 536 shares at a cost of $467.44 each, for a trade totaling $250,545. Berkshire Hathaway is trading up about 0.4% on the day Monday. O'sullivan was up about 2.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BRK.B trading as high as $480.40 at last check today.

Monday 5/11 Insider Buying Report: MKL, BRK.BVIDEO: Monday 5/11 Insider Buying Report: MKL, BRK.B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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MKL
BRK.B

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