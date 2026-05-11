As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Markel Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Diane Leopold bought 150 shares of MKL, for a cost of $1791.47 each, for a total investment of $268,720. So far Leopold is in the green, up about 3.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $1848.44. Markel Group is trading up about 1.2% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Leopold in the past year.

And at Berkshire Hathaway, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Michael J. O'sullivan who bought 536 shares at a cost of $467.44 each, for a trade totaling $250,545. Berkshire Hathaway is trading up about 0.4% on the day Monday. O'sullivan was up about 2.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BRK.B trading as high as $480.40 at last check today.

VIDEO: Monday 5/11 Insider Buying Report: MKL, BRK.B

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