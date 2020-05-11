Markets
Monday 5/11 Insider Buying Report: ORCC, TDG

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Owl Rock Capital, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CEO Craig Packer purchased 75,750 shares of ORCC, for a cost of $13.17 each, for a total investment of $997,628. Bargain hunters can snag ORCC even cheaper than Packer did, with shares trading as low as $12.51 at last check today which is 5.0% below Packer's purchase price. Owl Rock Capital is trading off about 2% on the day Monday.

And on Friday, Director Sean P. Hennessy bought $692,892 worth of TransDigm Group, buying 2,000 shares at a cost of $346.45 each. TransDigm Group is trading up about 0.4% on the day Monday.

