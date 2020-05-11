Markets
GEO

Monday 5/11 Insider Buying Report: GEO, ITW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At GEO Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CEO George C. Zoley purchased 250,000 shares of GEO, for a cost of $11.31 each, for a total investment of $2.83M. So far Zoley is in the green, up about 5.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $11.88. GEO Group is trading up about 1.4% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Zoley bought GEO on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $9.70M at an average of $15.78 per share.

And on Wednesday, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought $998,046 worth of Illinois Tool Works, buying 6,300 shares at a cost of $158.42 a piece. Illinois Tool Works, is trading off about 0.7% on the day Monday. So far Santi is in the green, up about 1.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $160.75.

Monday 5/11 Insider Buying Report: GEO, ITW
VIDEO: Monday 5/11 Insider Buying Report: GEO, ITW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GEO ITW

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular