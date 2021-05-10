Monday 5/10 Insider Buying Report: RILY, RYAM

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At B. Riley Financial, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CEO B. Riley Securities, Inc. Andrew Moore purchased 5,000 shares of RILY, for a cost of $67.68 each, for a total investment of $338,424. Moore was up about 13.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with RILY trading as high as $76.83 in trading on Monday. B. Riley Financial is trading up about 1.8% on the day Monday.

And also on Thursday, Director Julie Dill bought $283,812 worth of Rayonier Advanced Materials, buying 40,000 shares at a cost of $7.10 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Dill in the past year. Rayonier Advanced Materials is trading up about 10% on the day Monday. Dill was up about 23.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with RYAM trading as high as $8.74 at last check today.

