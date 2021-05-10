Monday 5/10 Insider Buying Report: HFC, ATGE

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, HollyFrontier's CEO and President, Michael Jennings, made a $262,350 purchase of HFC, buying 7,500 shares at a cost of $34.98 each. Jennings was up about 6.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with HFC trading as high as $37.07 at last check today. HollyFrontier is trading up about 1% on the day Monday.

And on Wednesday, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased $245,090 worth of Adtalem Global Education, purchasing 7,200 shares at a cost of $34.04 a piece. Before this latest buy, Malafronte made one other purchase in the past year, buying $235,499 shares at a cost of $39.25 each. Adtalem Global Education is trading up about 1.5% on the day Monday. So far Malafronte is in the green, up about 10.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $37.48.

