News & Insights

Markets
LKFN

Monday 5/1 Insider Buying Report: LKFN, HBAN

May 01, 2023 — 01:56 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Lakeland Financial's Director, Brian J. Smith, made a $510,000 buy of LKFN, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $51.00 each. Lakeland Financial is trading down about 1.5% on the day Monday.

And at Huntington Bancshares, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Kenneth J. Phelan who purchased 20,000 shares at a cost of $10.80 each, for a total investment of $216,000. Huntington Bancshares is trading down about 1.3% on the day Monday. Phelan was up about 4.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with HBAN trading as high as $11.24 at last check today.

Monday 5/1 Insider Buying Report: LKFN, HBAN
VIDEO: Monday 5/1 Insider Buying Report: LKFN, HBAN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LKFN
HBAN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.