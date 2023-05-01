Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Farmers National Banc's Director, Edward Muransky, made a $347,400 buy of FMNB, purchasing 30,000 shares at a cost of $11.58 each. So far Muransky is in the green, up about 4.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $12.12. Farmers National Banc is trading up about 2.5% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Muransky purchased FMNB at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $296,830 at an average of $14.84 per share.

And at Wolfspeed, there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO Gregg A. Lowe who purchased 5,450 shares at a cost of $45.94 each, for a total investment of $250,357. Before this latest buy, Lowe made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $256,422 shares at a cost of $64.11 a piece. Wolfspeed is trading up about 3.5% on the day Monday. Lowe was up about 6.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with WOLF trading as high as $48.74 at last check today.

VIDEO: Monday 5/1 Insider Buying Report: FMNB, WOLF

