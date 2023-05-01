News & Insights

Monday 5/1 Insider Buying Report: FMNB, WOLF

May 01, 2023 — 10:37 am EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Farmers National Banc's Director, Edward Muransky, made a $347,400 buy of FMNB, purchasing 30,000 shares at a cost of $11.58 each. So far Muransky is in the green, up about 4.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $12.12. Farmers National Banc is trading up about 2.5% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Muransky purchased FMNB at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $296,830 at an average of $14.84 per share.

And at Wolfspeed, there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO Gregg A. Lowe who purchased 5,450 shares at a cost of $45.94 each, for a total investment of $250,357. Before this latest buy, Lowe made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $256,422 shares at a cost of $64.11 a piece. Wolfspeed is trading up about 3.5% on the day Monday. Lowe was up about 6.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with WOLF trading as high as $48.74 at last check today.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
