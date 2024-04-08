Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At SentinelOne, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Mark S. Peek bought 10,000 shares of S, for a cost of $22.36 each, for a total investment of $223,596. Peek was up about 2.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with S trading as high as $22.90 in trading on Monday. SentinelOne is trading trading flat on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Peek in the past twelve months.

And also on Wednesday, EVP, Legal Jane Fogarty bought $24,416 worth of Concentrix, buying 400 shares at a cost of $61.04 each. Before this latest buy, Fogarty bought CNXC on 4 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $82,068 at an average of $82.07 per share. Concentrix is trading up about 1.5% on the day Monday. Investors have the opportunity to grab CNXC at a price even lower than Fogarty did, with the stock changing hands as low as $59.30 in trading on Monday -- that's 2.9% under Fogarty's purchase price.

VIDEO: Monday 4/8 Insider Buying Report: S, CNXC

