As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Huize Holding's Chief Executive Officer, Cunjun Ma, made a $109,746 purchase of HUIZ, buying 7,839,032 shares at a cost of $0.01 each. So far Ma is in the green, up about 11256.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $1.59. Huize Holding is trading up about 9.8% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Ma in the past year.

And at Presurance Holdings, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Chief Executive Officer Brian J. Roney who bought 100,000 shares for a cost of $0.72 each, for a total investment of $71,810. This purchase marks the first one filed by Roney in the past year. Presurance Holdings is trading up about 9.3% on the day Monday. Roney was up about 18.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with PRHI trading as high as $0.85 in trading on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 4/6 Insider Buying Report: HUIZ, PRHI

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