GRVI

Monday 4/4 Insider Buying Report: GRVI, HPQ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Grove, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Gene Salkind purchased 125,000 shares of GRVI, at a cost of $4.00 each, for a total investment of $500,000. So far Salkind is in the green, up about 34.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $5.39. Grove is trading trading flat on the day Monday.

And on Thursday, Director Bruce D. Broussard bought $249,723 worth of HPQ, buying 6,810 shares at a cost of $36.67 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Broussard in the past year. HPQ is trading up about 1% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters can grab HPQ even cheaper than Broussard did, with the stock changing hands as low as $35.73 at last check today -- that's 2.6% below Broussard's purchase price.

