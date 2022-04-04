Markets
Monday 4/4 Insider Buying Report: CREX, ATHA

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Creative Realities', Stephen Nesbit, made a $147,696 buy of CREX, purchasing 171,800 shares at a cost of $0.86 a piece. Creative Realities is trading up about 2.8% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Nesbit made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $73,930 shares at a cost of $0.86 a piece.

And at Athira Pharma, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Kelly A. Romano who bought 8,000 shares at a cost of $13.11 each, for a total investment of $104,880. Athira Pharma is trading up about 2.6% on the day Monday. So far Romano is in the green, up about 8.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $14.22.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

