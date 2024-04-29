Monday 4/29 Insider Buying Report: AUBN, LSBK

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Auburn National Bancorp's President\CEO, David A. Hedges, made a $176,000 buy of AUBN, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $17.60 each. So far Hedges is in the green, up about 0.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $17.76. Auburn National Bancorp is trading up about 2.3% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Hedges purchased AUBN at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $29,997 at an average of $22.01 per share.

And at Lake Shore Bancorp, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Kevin M. Sanvidge who purchased 3,000 shares at a cost of $10.81 each, for a total investment of $32,442. Before this latest buy, Sanvidge made one other purchase in the past year, buying $10,165 shares at a cost of $10.16 a piece. Lake Shore Bancorp is trading up about 3% on the day Monday. So far Sanvidge is in the green, up about 9.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $11.88.

