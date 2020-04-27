Markets
Monday 4/27 Insider Buying Report: SNX

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At Synnex, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Matthew Miau bought 10,000 shares of SNX, at a cost of $71.47 each, for a total investment of $714,700. Miau was up about 10.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SNX trading as high as $78.62 at last check today. Synnex is trading up about 2.9% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Miau bought SNX at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $3.93M at an average of $74.17 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

