Markets
NPCE

Monday 4/26 Insider Buying Report: NPCE, ODC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Neuropace's Director, Frank M. Fischer, made a $850,000 buy of NPCE, purchasing 50,000 shares at a cost of $17.00 each. Fischer was up about 55.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with NPCE trading as high as $26.50 in trading on Monday. Neuropace is trading up about 3% on the day Monday.

And at Oil-Dri Corp. of America, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Allan H. Selig who purchased 1,000 shares at a cost of $35.16 each, for a trade totaling $35,160. Before this latest buy, Selig purchased ODC on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $104,449 at an average of $34.82 per share. Oil-Dri Corp. of America is trading up about 0.1% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to pick up ODC at a price even lower than Selig did, with shares changing hands as low as $34.51 in trading on Monday which is 1.8% below Selig's purchase price.

Monday 4/26 Insider Buying Report: NPCE, ODC
VIDEO: Monday 4/26 Insider Buying Report: NPCE, ODC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NPCE ODC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular