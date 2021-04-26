Monday 4/26 Insider Buying Report: NPCE, ODC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Neuropace's Director, Frank M. Fischer, made a $850,000 buy of NPCE, purchasing 50,000 shares at a cost of $17.00 each. Fischer was up about 55.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with NPCE trading as high as $26.50 in trading on Monday. Neuropace is trading up about 3% on the day Monday.

And at Oil-Dri Corp. of America, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Allan H. Selig who purchased 1,000 shares at a cost of $35.16 each, for a trade totaling $35,160. Before this latest buy, Selig purchased ODC on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $104,449 at an average of $34.82 per share. Oil-Dri Corp. of America is trading up about 0.1% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to pick up ODC at a price even lower than Selig did, with shares changing hands as low as $34.51 in trading on Monday which is 1.8% below Selig's purchase price.

