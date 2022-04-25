As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Rubius Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director David R. Epstein purchased 30,000 shares of RUBY, for a cost of $1.44 each, for a total investment of $43,329. Rubius Therapeutics is trading up about 34.6% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Epstein in the past year.

And at Argan, there was insider buying on Friday, by John Ronald Jeffrey Jr. who bought 1,000 shares for a cost of $36.97 each, for a trade totaling $36,970. This purchase marks the first one filed by Jeffrey Jr. in the past year. Argan is trading up about 0.7% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 4/25 Insider Buying Report: RUBY, AGX

