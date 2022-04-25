Markets
Monday 4/25 Insider Buying Report: CBL, EYEN

BNK Invest BNK Invest
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At CBL & Associates Properties, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Jonathan M. Heller bought 100,000 shares of CBL, for a cost of $32.25 each, for a total investment of $3.23M. Investors can bag CBL at a price even lower than Heller did, with shares changing hands as low as $28.49 in trading on Monday -- that's 11.7% under Heller's purchase price. CBL & Associates Properties is trading off about 2.1% on the day Monday.

And at Eyenovia, there was insider buying on Friday, by Stuart M. Grant who purchased 58,800 shares at a cost of $2.58 each, for a total investment of $151,492. Before this latest buy, Grant bought EYEN at 8 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.85M at an average of $3.61 per share. Eyenovia is trading up about 1.2% on the day Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

