Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At U.S. Goldmining, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Alastair Charles Still purchased 7,600 shares of USGO, at a cost of $10.00 each, for a total investment of $76,000. Investors can bag USGO even cheaper than Still did, with shares trading as low as $8.96 at last check today which is 10.4% under Still's purchase price. U.S. Goldmining is trading down about 1.4% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Still in the past year.

And at American Realty Investors, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Bradford A. Phillips who bought 2,000 shares for a cost of $20.00 each, for a trade totaling $40,000. Before this latest buy, Phillips bought ARL at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $66,753 at an average of $15.47 per share. American Realty Investors is trading up about 2.4% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters are able to pick up ARL at a price even lower than Phillips did, with shares changing hands as low as $18.00 in trading on Monday which is 10.0% below Phillips's purchase price.

VIDEO: Monday 4/24 Insider Buying Report: USGO, ARL

