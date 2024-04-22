News & Insights

Markets
SNDA

Monday 4/22 Insider Buying Report: SNDA, FINS

April 22, 2024 — 01:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Sonida Senior Living, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CEO Brandon Ribar purchased 3,000 shares of SNDA, at a cost of $28.72 each, for a total investment of $86,160. Ribar was up about 4.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SNDA trading as high as $29.93 at last check today. Sonida Senior Living is trading up about 0.2% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Ribar in the past twelve months.

And on Thursday, Johannes Palsson purchased $70,251 worth of Angel Oak Financial Strategies, purchasing 5,670 shares at a cost of $12.39 a piece. Angel Oak Financial Strategies is trading up about 0.3% on the day Monday.

Monday 4/22 Insider Buying Report: SNDA, FINSVIDEO: Monday 4/22 Insider Buying Report: SNDA, FINS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNDA
FINS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.