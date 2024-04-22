Monday 4/22 Insider Buying Report: SNDA, FINS

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Sonida Senior Living, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CEO Brandon Ribar purchased 3,000 shares of SNDA, at a cost of $28.72 each, for a total investment of $86,160. Ribar was up about 4.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SNDA trading as high as $29.93 at last check today. Sonida Senior Living is trading up about 0.2% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Ribar in the past twelve months.

And on Thursday, Johannes Palsson purchased $70,251 worth of Angel Oak Financial Strategies, purchasing 5,670 shares at a cost of $12.39 a piece. Angel Oak Financial Strategies is trading up about 0.3% on the day Monday.

