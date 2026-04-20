As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At System1, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Chief Financial Officer Tridivesh Kidambi purchased 26,910 shares of SST, for a cost of $3.00 each, for a total investment of $80,730. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to buy SST even cheaper than Kidambi did, with shares changing hands as low as $2.40 at last check today -- that's 20.0% under Kidambi's purchase price. System1 is trading up about 33.5% on the day Monday.

And also on Wednesday, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased $56,726 worth of Fidelity National Information Services, purchasing 1,197 shares at a cost of $47.39 a piece. Before this latest buy, Goldstein purchased FIS on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $180,500 at an average of $69.77 per share. Fidelity National Information Services is trading up about 0.1% on the day Monday. Goldstein was up about 3.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with FIS trading as high as $48.85 in trading on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 4/20 Insider Buying Report: SST, FIS

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