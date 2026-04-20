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Monday 4/20 Insider Buying Report: SST, FIS

April 20, 2026 — 11:17 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At System1, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Chief Financial Officer Tridivesh Kidambi purchased 26,910 shares of SST, for a cost of $3.00 each, for a total investment of $80,730. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to buy SST even cheaper than Kidambi did, with shares changing hands as low as $2.40 at last check today -- that's 20.0% under Kidambi's purchase price. System1 is trading up about 33.5% on the day Monday.

And also on Wednesday, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased $56,726 worth of Fidelity National Information Services, purchasing 1,197 shares at a cost of $47.39 a piece. Before this latest buy, Goldstein purchased FIS on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $180,500 at an average of $69.77 per share. Fidelity National Information Services is trading up about 0.1% on the day Monday. Goldstein was up about 3.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with FIS trading as high as $48.85 in trading on Monday.

Monday 4/20 Insider Buying Report: SST, FISVIDEO: Monday 4/20 Insider Buying Report: SST, FIS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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