As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Home BancShares, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CEO John W. Allison purchased 100,000 shares of HOMB, at a cost of $26.96 each, for a total investment of $2.7M. Home BancShares is trading up about 0.8% on the day Monday.

And on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Shawn David Nelson purchased $25,028 worth of Lovesac, purchasing 1,477 shares at a cost of $16.95 a piece. Lovesac is trading off about 0.4% on the day Monday. So far Nelson is in the green, up about 7.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $18.18.

VIDEO: Monday 4/20 Insider Buying Report: HOMB, LOVE

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