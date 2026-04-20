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Monday 4/20 Insider Buying Report: HOMB, LOVE

April 20, 2026 — 02:04 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Home BancShares, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CEO John W. Allison purchased 100,000 shares of HOMB, at a cost of $26.96 each, for a total investment of $2.7M. Home BancShares is trading up about 0.8% on the day Monday.

And on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Shawn David Nelson purchased $25,028 worth of Lovesac, purchasing 1,477 shares at a cost of $16.95 a piece. Lovesac is trading off about 0.4% on the day Monday. So far Nelson is in the green, up about 7.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $18.18.

Monday 4/20 Insider Buying Report: HOMB, LOVEVIDEO: Monday 4/20 Insider Buying Report: HOMB, LOVE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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