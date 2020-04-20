Markets
SRC

Monday 4/20 Insider Buying Report: SRC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Thursday, at Spirit Realty Capital, there was insider buying on Thursday, by EVP, Asset Management Kenneth Heimlich who purchased 1,950 shares for a cost of $25.77 each, for a total investment of $50,252. This purchase marks the first one filed by Heimlich in the past twelve months. Spirit Realty Capital is trading down about 2.9% on the day Monday.

Monday 4/20 Insider Buying Report: SRC
VIDEO: Monday 4/20 Insider Buying Report: SRC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SRC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular