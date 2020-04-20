Markets
BBCP

Monday 4/20 Insider Buying Report: BBCP, ECC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Concrete Pumping Holdings' Director, David A. B. Brown, made a $37,198 purchase of BBCP, buying 18,415 shares at a cost of $2.02 a piece. Concrete Pumping Holdings is trading up about 6.3% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Brown made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $138,414 shares at a cost of $4.99 a piece.

And at Eagle Point Credit Company, there was insider buying on Friday, by Chief Executive Officer Thomas P. Majewski who purchased 5,000 shares for a cost of $6.55 each, for a total investment of $32,750. Before this latest buy, Majewski made one other purchase in the past year, buying $14,430 shares for a cost of $14.43 a piece. Eagle Point Credit Company is trading down about 1.8% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters are able to snag ECC even cheaper than Majewski did, with the stock trading as low as $5.58 at last check today -- that's 14.8% below Majewski's purchase price.

Monday 4/20 Insider Buying Report: BBCP, ECC
VIDEO: Monday 4/20 Insider Buying Report: BBCP, ECC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BBCP ECC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular