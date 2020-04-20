Monday 4/20 Insider Buying Report: BBCP, ECC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Concrete Pumping Holdings' Director, David A. B. Brown, made a $37,198 purchase of BBCP, buying 18,415 shares at a cost of $2.02 a piece. Concrete Pumping Holdings is trading up about 6.3% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Brown made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $138,414 shares at a cost of $4.99 a piece.

And at Eagle Point Credit Company, there was insider buying on Friday, by Chief Executive Officer Thomas P. Majewski who purchased 5,000 shares for a cost of $6.55 each, for a total investment of $32,750. Before this latest buy, Majewski made one other purchase in the past year, buying $14,430 shares for a cost of $14.43 a piece. Eagle Point Credit Company is trading down about 1.8% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters are able to snag ECC even cheaper than Majewski did, with the stock trading as low as $5.58 at last check today -- that's 14.8% below Majewski's purchase price.

