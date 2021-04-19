Monday 4/19 Insider Buying Report: TTCF, AHT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Tattooed Chef, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Daniel James Williamson bought 250,000 shares of TTCF, for a cost of $10.00 each, for a total investment of $2.5M. So far Williamson is in the green, up about 83.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $18.34. Tattooed Chef is trading off about 8.8% on the day Monday.

And at Ashford Hospitality Trust, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Benjamin J. Ansell, M.D. who bought 100,000 shares at a cost of $2.06 each, for a trade totaling $206,500. Before this latest buy, Ansell, M.D. bought AHT on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $184,500 at an average of $3.08 per share. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading up about 13.6% on the day Monday.

